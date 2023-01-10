Fort Fairfield, Limestone Land Port of Entries to be Studied for Future Projects

FORT FAIRFIELD/LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -

Fort Fairfield and Limestone Land Port of Entries are among a handful of border crossings which will be studied for future projects or updates.

Recently the General Services Administration awarded a 500,000 dollar contract to Maryland based firm Johnson, Mirmiran (Mer-Mer-Ran) and Thompson. This money will allow them to evaluate the environmental and related social and economic impacts of potential updates at the Land Ports of Entry. Patrick Sbardelli, Project Manager for GSA Region 1 says these studies are necessary before more than 195 million dollars can be invested in future projects at the crossings.

“This is a very important step in our development of these projects. GSA Region 1 received a lot of money to update land ports of entry and as part of the National Environmental Protection Act, the NEPA Process, federal agencies need to look at environmental consequences and what effects might take place from a proposed project. For instance, if we are going to be expanding a site, what does that mean in terms of impacts to storm water runoff or usage of sewer in that area. We are doing our best to be good stewards of the American Taxpayer’s money and these are great projects that are going to really serve our country for years to come.”

Sbardelli went on to say the GSA says it doesn’t have any specific plans for the land port of entries so far, and will develop plans following the National Environmental Protection Act surveys.

