Fort Kent Warriors Boys Show They’re Once Again A Team Not To Be Taken Lightly

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - Fort Kent Warriors boys’ basketball team is once again around the top of the standings in The Class C North. With the loss of Mr. Basketball Semifinalist Austin Delisle to Graduation, The Warriors will lean on their senior leadership and turn to a new focus as they battle for a chance at the gold ball. Jonathon Eigenmann has the stoy.

Lance Gagnon:” I think our team came a long way from our first few games, our defensive intensity and even offense too, our ability to score”.

So Far, the Fort Kent boys’ basketball team is showing once again why they are a team to be feared. Several of the team members were also members of the Warriors Regional Championship soccer team.

Ethan Raymond:” I think it helps that some players play basketball and soccer at the same time. So, we already have that chemistry, that camaraderie that comes with being part of a team, so that helps. And we also have that championship attitude, you know we want to win obviously”

Keegan Cyr:” We know what it’s like to make it far and how much playoffs is a different vibe then (the) regular season”.

On the floor, Head Coach Chad Cyr wants his team to be fundamentally sound on both sides of the ball. Although Cyr knows the team needs to keep their focus on Defense and creating offense from it.

Chad Cyr:” Knowing that were going to have to rely on our defense to create a lot of our offense. We have scorers on the team, but you know you don’t get to coach an Austin Delisle who can pretty much score any time he touch the ball. Ethan Daigle is close to that, i think were going to see him improve a lot more. but with others on the team that need to get their points. We need to make sure were sharing the ball as well”.

Many teams try incorporating a certain identity each season that matches their style of play, For the warriors, it’s becoming a bunch of dogs when they hit the hardwood.

Keegan Cyr:” Junkyard dog, very fierce and intense. We like to get out in people’s faces and go out there and play defense and really get in transition”.

Ethan Raymond: “we have a lot of who are willing to win who have won. And we ; coming from a small town, were a bunch of dogs, we’re a bunch of fighters, we don’t take no for a answer, we don’t give up. I’d say that’s the best part of our team and what’s going to make us go very far”.

With all the playoff experience from last year’s trip to Bangor, to competing for states again in soccer, this team knows they have what it takes to win it all but as Coach Cyr says, there’s still much they have to do to be where they want to be as a team when the time comes.

Jonathon Eigenmann, newssource sports.

