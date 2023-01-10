Snow Showers Expected Tonight, with Better Weather on the way for Midweek

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the low-pressure system and cold front sitting just off to our west. This brought increased cloud cover to the region during the day and will provide the snow shower activity going into the overnight hours tonight. Once snow showers taper off during the early morning hours of Tuesday, clouds are expected to linger at least through the morning hours of Tuesday, before some breaks in the clouds are possible Tuesday afternoon. High pressure eventually takes over going into Wednesday, resulting in a better day once again with more sunshine and cooler temperatures.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the snow shower chances this evening as the cold front passes through the region. This will result in accumulation in some spots, leading to slippery roadways. Make sure if you are traveling anywhere to leave yourself extra time to get where you’re trying to go, and plan on there being a bit of snow in the roadways going into tomorrow morning. Snow shower activity is expected to taper off a few hours before sunrise, with the last spots seeing flakes fly just after sunrise. Low temperatures tonight remain mild, only falling back into the mid to upper teens and lower 20s depending on where you are. Colder temperatures are expected over northwestern parts of the county, as northwesterly winds will continue to stream colder air into the region as snow showers fall.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow ends up being more of a transition day, with the risk of isolated snow showers still possible through the morning hours. Snow showers taper off for everyone by the early afternoon, with some breaks in the clouds possible before sunset tomorrow evening. Clouds continue to break apart and skies clear out through the rest of the overnight hours, resulting in chilly low temperatures going into Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-20s. This will be a bit cooler than what we saw during the day today, but lack of sunshine through much of the day keeps temperatures on the cooler side. If we see the sunshine earlier in the afternoon, temperatures could make a run at the upper 20s and lower 30s by late afternoon.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

