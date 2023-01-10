Star City Syndicate hosts benefit concert for the Aroostook House of Comfort

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Star City Syndicate held a benefit concert this past Saturday with proceeds going towards the Aroostook House of comfort. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Many gathered at the Caribou Performing Arts Center for a benefit concert by the band Star City Syndicate. The band is made up of a group of Maine-based musicians with diverse backgrounds that come together to celebrate music, from Motown and Classic Pop to Contemporary.

Chris Morton of Star City Syndicate, says “The band started back in 2016, we decided to get together and see if we could do one show a year with as many musicians that we could put together. And then much to our shock, it kinda caught on. We got a bunch of different performances, and had to stop taking in new members after awhile.”

Brian Mosher plays guitar, keyboard, and sings in the band. He says being in this band is both rewarding and special.

Brian Mosher: “Some of the songs that we do, and the hairs stands up on my arms. Sometimes I have to pinch myself thinking I am in this band. It is quite rewarding, and they always say as a musician to surround yourself with people than are better than you, and this is the case and point and its just a lot of fun.”

The band normally does visits to schools in Aroostook County, along with a few concerts throughout the year. This year the band decided to do a fundraiser concert for the first time to help benefit the Aroostook House of Comfort.

Brian Mosher: “We all have kinda a personal experience with the Aroostook House of Comfort, and we are very supportive of the work that they do. I can think of no better cause, and a way to celebrate a local business that does good for people by spreading happiness.”

Abbey Clair is the Executive Director of the Aroostook Hospice Foundation, and was thankful that Star City Syndicate chose their organization for their fundraiser. The Aroostook Hospice Foundation is a non-profit organization that owns the Aroostook House of Comfort, and she says the proceeds will go towards the facility and the charity care program that supports patients with the financial burden. This concert, Clair says will help grow their mission.

Abbey Clair: “I think it reaches a new audience for us, there were a lot of fundraising efforts that took place, and we were building the facility before we opened. But it is important for people to know how important it is that we can continue to have that support so that the House of Comfort can be a lasting reality here in Aroostook County, and I am hopeful that this gives us a new audience, a new following, and a new group of supporters.”

A great night to listen to music, while supporting a great cause. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

