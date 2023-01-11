A Beautiful Day Expected Tomorrow with Plenty of Sunshine; Watching a Bigger System for the End of the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. After a cold front slowly made its way through the region last night and into this morning, we have seen some improvement going into the afternoon, with breaks in the clouds and some late day sunshine leading to a nice sunset this evening. High pressure looks to build into the region going into tomorrow, resulting in mostly sunny skies through much of the day. Temperatures are going to struggle to rise into the lower 20s, as northwesterly winds remain gusty at times. Things begin to change going into Thursday. A cold front looks to approach from the west, resulting in scattered snow shower activity Thursday afternoon into the evening, before widespread snow shower activity begins to fill into the region going into Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM_TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows the partly to mostly clear skies expected during the overnight hours. Skies will try to clear out completely, but there will likely still be enough moisture in the atmosphere to keep cloud cover in place due to the cold temperatures. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the single digits both below and above zero. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies along with northwesterly winds which could still be gusty at times, will provide the cold air briefly across the region. Feels like temperatures this evening quickly fall back into the single digits below and above zero. This will continue to be the case through the rest of the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow. Feels like temperatures tomorrow are expected to warm up a bit, but only make it into the single digits for a lot of places.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM_TV)

Going hour by hour through the day tomorrow shows the clear skies expected for everyone late morning continuing into the afternoon. This will leave us with a great end to the day, and another chilly overnight possible tomorrow night. Cloud cover is expected to increase during the overnight hours tomorrow night, and how fast that cloud cover enters the region will ultimately determine how cold of temperatures we get. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to climb up into the upper teens and lower 20s. I think most spots will end up a couple degrees below the average high for this time of year. Northwesterly winds continue to be gusty at times, keeping temperatures on the colder side through much of the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM_TV)

More details on the system for the end of the work week can be found in this evening’s weather on the web video forecast. Have a great evening and stay warm!

