A Chilly Start to the Morning with Plenty of Sunshine Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday, we started the morning off with some enhanced cloud cover and isolated snow showers. Once we got into the afternoon, clouds broke apart a bit quicker than I was originally thinking. Clearing skies have continued this morning which has allowed our temperatures to plummet.

Current Temperatures (WAGM)

In fact, this morning most of us were waking up to temperatures well below the zero degree mark. Here in Presque Isle our temperature has continued to drop within the past couple of hours. Winds have remained fairly light preventing our feels-like temperatures from falling back further than our actual air temperatures. The cooler temperatures will continue though as high temperatures will only make it into the mid to upper teens by the afternoon. Even then, I think it will take a while to get to that point.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows a weak area of high pressure making a brief return to the region from our north. That will provide us with the sunshine through the course of the daytime before clouds are expected to increase again overnight. Going hour by hour for you, any clouds that have lingered this morning will break apart fairly quickly. That will lead us to clearing skies throughout the course of the afternoon and into the evening. Once the sun sets, clouds are expected to gradually increase ahead of our next system by the end of the work week.

Feels-Like Temperatures Tonight (WAGM)

Because of that gradual increase, overnight lows will once again fall back below the zero degree mark. It will likely feel colder than that as feels-like temperatures will have a greater chance at cooling off. Some of us could experience feels-like temperatures well into the double digits below zero.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s high temperatures are expected to eventually reach the low to mid 20s, but I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some scattered to isolated to scattered snow showers to develop. This looks to be ahead of a bigger system bringing some rain and snow in time for Friday. This is something our weather team will continue to provide updates for you on throughout the week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.