City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing

Checked Out: Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The City of Presque Isle has just released an official statement regarding the immediate closing of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center. According to the City “On Monday, January 9, the City of Presque Isle learned that the owner of the Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center had placed a “closed indefinitely” notice on the door of the establishment. No prior communication was received by the City from the owner.

The City was aware of outstanding code violations noted by the State Fire Marshall on the fire suppression system as well as numerous other code violations. Because of the City’s concern for the health and safety of the 25 former employees and family members in residence at the Inn, the City performed an in-person inspection and determined that the structure was dangerous due to life safety concerns.

At that point in time, the City reached out to the property lienholder and community partners including Presque Isle Housing Authority, the Homeless Shelter of Aroostook, and Aroostook County Action Program (ACAP). Each former employee was provided with a letter detailing the contact information for local community resources. ACAP will be on site on Friday, January 13 at 11:00 a.m. with a rapid response team (workforce, career center, and housing services) to assist these individuals at the hotel with employment and housing.

Residents were notified that the building needs to be vacated by Friday, January 13 at 3:00 p.m. Presque Isle Police and Fire Rescue Departments will provide a presence at the site.”

Newssource 8 is continuing to follow this story.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.