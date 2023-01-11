Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(Adrian Kraus | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (Gray News) - The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday that safety Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital, less than two weeks after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the football field.

The Bills said on Twitter that Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute following a comprehensive medical evaluation, including cardiac, vascular and neurological tests.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said James Nadler, MD, critical care physician and care team lead for Hamlin.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated after being struck in the chest by a Bengals receiver while making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The 24-year-old from McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, spent a week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he experienced what doctors are calling “a remarkable recovery.”

Able to breathe on his own as well as walk and talk, Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo on Monday.

