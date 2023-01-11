Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Checked Out
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”
The Fort Kent boys are ready to battle for a Northern Regional Championship
Fort Kent Warriors Boys Show They’re Once Again A Team Not To Be Taken Lightly
Adopt-A-Block Aroostook has their first drive thru food distribution in the new year
Adopt-A-Block Aroostook has their first drive thru food distribution in the new year
Star City Syndicate hosts benefit concert for the Aroostook House of Comfort
Star City Syndicate hosts benefit concert for the Aroostook House of Comfort
Throwback Thursday - No Snow '97
Throwback Thursday - No Snow ‘97

Latest News

FAA lifts a pause on flights after an outage creates travel chaos. (CNN, POOL, WJLA, WLS, Matty...
FAA grounds planes nationwide
The Presque Isle Wildcats have a new coach and are learning a new system.
presque isle boys
In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking...
COVID-19 showing signs of winter spike
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit