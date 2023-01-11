NMCC’s first semester of the Free College initiative

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Community colleges around the state of Maine have completed the first semester where students could take advantage of the Free College initiative. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter caught up with Northern Maine Community College and has the story.

In April, Maine governor Janet Mills signed the Free College initiative to help Maine high school students get back on track after completing high school during the pandemic. The $20 million allocation provides up to two years of free community college to high school graduates who have been most affected by the pandemic. This past fall semester marked the first semester of this initiative going into effect.

Matthew Grillo, Dean of Students at NMCC, says “This is for students who graduated from 2020 all the way up to 2023. So this following spring semester for high school students as well. Also applies for anyone who graduates from an adult education, GED, high set program, they are also eligible for this free college program, and they do need to live in the state of Maine. We really work and push students to be full time students, there is some flexibility with that if we work with a student and develop a plan to keep them on track as much as possible.”

According to Grillo, NMCC has seen a 23% increase in students over the previous school year.

Matthew Grillo: “We’re really happy with how things went over the fall semester, it’s been really nice to see more students on campus. It’s a nice energy seeing some of our activities up and running has been a nice change from the last couple of years. And our enrollment has increased, and that’s always nice for an institution.”

While the spring semester is about to start in the upcoming weeks, Grillo says it is hard to tell if there will be more students taking advantage of the program.

Matthew Grillo: “It’s always hard to project numbers and what’s going to happen. We can look at the last two, three semesters and we have seen that increase as I mentioned earlier. I think part of that is very likely due to our free college program, free tuition, and the fees paid for through this program. We got to give a lot of credit to our staff here on campus, the admissions department, our marketing department, our counselors, and all of our faculty and all of the great work that they do. And we hope that the community and our students are recognizing that as well.”

Grillo says in addition to bringing more students to the college, the Free College Initiative has also shown how affordable community college can be for anyone interested

Matthew Grillo: “So although we do have a number of students who are receiving this money through this program. We also have a significant number of students who are receiving state and federal aid and receive free college through that pathway as well. So drawing people’s attention towards our system and to Northern Maine Community College I think is really one of the best benefits that they recognize that there are multiple pathways to success, multiple financial support systems and structures that are in place.”

Grillo adds he is excited for the upcoming spring semester. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

