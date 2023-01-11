Presque Isle Wildcats adapting to new system

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Wildcats boys basketball team has had a very difficult first part of the schedule taking on some of the top teams in Class B. The team also has a new coach this year and they are still learning Coach Dillon Kingsbury’s system and style of play.

<(Dillon Kingsbury):” They have done everything we have asked them to do. Any new coach that is all you can ask for. Our adjustment period is going to be a little bit different than most teams. Most teams two weeks of pre-season and they are back at what they normally do. For us it could take a month it could take six weeks before those things start to become a habit. We might be gelling later than most teams.”

(Jack Hallett):” It took a little time at first, but I think we are starting to get the hang of things now under new systems.”

The Cats are seeing improvement each and every game. Kingsbury while the team has several older players on the team, many of them did not see significant varsity minutes in the past.

Kingsbury:” We are a senior loaded team with just a handful of underclassmen, but for the most part we do have a mix of starters coming back and a few people who saw some minutes last year. We have a lot of kids who were on jv’s last year or who didn’t see a lot of minutes on varsity. It is a mix for sure.”

Malachi Cummings is a four year started and one of the Cats senior leaders

( Malachi Cummings:” I think it is more getting the inexperienced players to deal with the pressure and the high intensity of the game. Getting out there you are going to make mistakes and learning how to deal with those mistakes and not just hang your head.”

Jack Hallett is another senior and he said the big key is to work on improving throughout the year

Hallett:” Most of the guys have been in a situations where we needed to win so we are good with the pressure.”

Kingsbury and Cummings feel that the team will improve throughout the month of January and will begin to peak just in time for the tournament.

Cummings:” We are still playing to win, because you always want to win, but we are more focused on getting ready for February because that is what matter and anything can happen then.”

Kingsbury:” Make the tournament and anything can happen. It is really deep this year whether it is the one or the eight seed or the 9 or the ten. Just get down there and try to make some magic.”

