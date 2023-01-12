Beaulieu and Tanguay prepare for World University Games

LAKE PLACID, New York (WAGM) - Two County Biathletes will be competing in the World University games that start this week in Lake Placid, New York.

Sarah Beaulieu of Fort Fairfield and Dolcie Tanguay of Fort Kent were selected by the USBA to compete in the international competition.

(Sarah Beaulieu):” I think it is such a cool opportunity that we have an International event right here on home soil. I think it will be an advantage for us.”

(Dolcie Tanguay):” I have never competed in any event of this size, any international event.”

Beaulieu now competes at the Senior level of Biathlon and qualifying for the world University games gives her another chance to compete at the International level. She hopes that a good showing at the World University Games will get her more experience and her goal is that a good showing in Lake Placid will help get her some starts on the IBU Cup Circuit later this year.

Beaulieu:” I am looking to get higher up on that list. There are more opportunities this season. I am hoping with the training I have and good performances there will lead to more opportunity.”

Tanguay will have a very busy few months. She has also been selected to compete in the IBU Jr Open European Championships and the IBU World Junior Championships. She knows it will be a busy winter for her as she tries to juggle schoolwork at Paul Smith’s college.

Tanguay:” It’s going to be a lot of traveling, but I am excited. I will learn a lot and have fun along the way.”

Beaulieu and Tanguay both learned the sport in the County and have had tremendous support from the area. Both are looking to make the County proud of their accomplishments and they are very excited to be competing this week at a place they have both spent a lot of time at.

Beaulieu:” Confidence that I have raced on this course before. Confidence in the work I have done throughout the year.”

Tanguay:” I am glad that the University games is in Lake Placid. It’s a course I am really familiar with and train at a lot. It will be a good start and it will be exciting to see everyone come to Lake Placid.”

