Fire officials urge broad smoke detector and sprinkler usage

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Two deadly fires, just five days apart, claimed 29 lives in 2022. A year later, fire officials gathered in Washington, D.C. to remember the 2022 fires in Philadelphia and New York.

Officials said the 29 lives lost, many children, serve as a stark reminder of the importance of working smoke detectors and sprinkler systems.

The Vice President of the National Fire Protection Association, Lorraine Carli, said the data shows that people in a building with sprinklers have an 89% greater chance of surviving a fire.

Carli said, “Sprinklers in building provide an essential element of safety. They help extinguish fires or keep them small. So that people can escape quicker, have more time to escape, and give the first responders a head start on fires.”

Thursday’s press conference also highlighted policies that mandate smoke detectors in public housing that cannot be tampered with, officials called those a positive step toward helping save lives. Officials also called for a number of other things like removal of highly flammable chemicals from common household products, removal of cancer-linked materials from firefighting protective gear, and stronger training to fight wildfires.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Inn Former Employees Speak
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
Checked Out
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”
Checked Out: Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing
The Presque Isle Wildcats boys basketball team is learning a new system and looking to improve...
Presque Isle Wildcats adapting to new system
Conner Taylor, 9, was hospitalized after he ingested Lucky’s Mystical Dragon Flames, which are...
Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
"Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn...
‘Rick and Morty’ creator awaits trial for domestic violence
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
This photo provided by the Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
The suspect charged with killing four University of Idaho students makes a court appearance...
Next hearing set for Idaho court