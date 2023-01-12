Snowdogs meet Wildcats

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was an exciring afternoon at Presque Isle high school.

The Snowdogs and Presque Isle girls varsity teams were on the hardwood.

This is an event that everyone looks forward to each and every year.

From high fives to a lot of smiles.

The Snowdogs were in mid season form even though they have held just one practice.

They were able to work the opening game tip play to perfect as they were able to get on the board and they would never trail in this one.

While this game is about having fun everyone looks forward to it and there are life lessons to be learned.

Krystal Flewelling:” It is so important. I know this is something the teams looks forward to each year. I did it for all four years in high school and these girls are looking forward to the experience. I know the Snowdogs love it, but I know our girls like it too.”

(Spencer King ):” Very excited they had a hard time getting through practice last week when they learned we were taking on the Wildcats today. I am so glad we have this event. The Presque Isle HIgh School boys and girls are welcoming us in. I think the amount of lessons they learn we also learn as well on the other side. working together to be better people.

Flewelling:” It does show a lot of life lessons. It just goes to show important basketball is and it is more than just winning and losing. It’s a community based thing and I think playing the Snowdogs exemplifies that.”

The Snowdogs have a busy few weeks. Next week they will take part in the Special Olympics skills competition at the University of Maine Presque Isle and they will also play the Caribou varsity team during the skills competition and the following Wednesday they will be taking on the Presque Isle boys varsity team.

Such a great time and so many lessons to be learned. Everyone had smiles and they were all cheering for both teams as they put on quite a show.

