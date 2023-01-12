Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh, Martin Staunton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday.

West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale.

American Electric Power said it was contacted by the Mercer County 911 Center that afternoon.

WVVA said AEP was asked to turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

AEP reported McGrath had come into contact with a line on that pole, and first responders were unable to move his body until the power was cut.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Inn Former Employees Speak
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
Checked Out
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”
Checked Out: Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing
The Presque Isle Wildcats boys basketball team is learning a new system and looking to improve...
Presque Isle Wildcats adapting to new system
Conner Taylor, 9, was hospitalized after he ingested Lucky’s Mystical Dragon Flames, which are...
Boy, 9, hospitalized after mistaking chemical for candy

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
"Rick and Morty" creator Justin Roiland attends the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront at One Penn...
‘Rick and Morty’ creator awaits trial for domestic violence
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
This photo provided by the Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June
The suspect charged with killing four University of Idaho students makes a court appearance...
Next hearing set for Idaho court