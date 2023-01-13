Cloud Cover Sticks Around Saturday, with More Sunshine Expected by Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After colder air stuck around the region through the overnight hours, this system was able to overperform in a lot of spots across the county. Several communities reporting close to if not over sixteen inches of snow. There were lower amounts through the central and southern parts of the county, and a lot of that snow has since been packed down by rain and freezing rain going through the afternoon.

Snowfall Reports (From Today) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low-pressure system sitting just off to our south and west this evening. As this low continues to track east overnight tonight, snow shower chances are expected to come to an end. Tomorrow turns into more of a transition day, as cloud cover and snow shower chances will still be around for the day tomorrow. High pressure briefly builds into the region Sunday, which provides one nice day with sunshine, before another system looks to bring messy weather once again to the region going into the day Monday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours tonight shows the chances for snow showers tapering off through the rest of this evening. This will leave us with cloudy skies through the rest of the overnight hours and waking up tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the upper teens over western parts of the county, with lower to mid-20s expected over the central and southern parts. Northerly winds are expected to be gusty going through the overnight, resulting in colder air working into the region.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The chances for scattered snow showers remain in the forecast going through the day tomorrow. While I think these chances will be limited, and not everyone will see one, the communities that do see one will have the potential of seeing a quick coating on the roadways, which could make things a bit slick going through Saturday afternoon. Clouds finally begin to clear out overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with more sunshine expected by the time we get to Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow once again climb up into the mid to upper 20s, with spots over southern Aroostook making a run at the lower 30s. Northerly winds could still be gusty through the day tomorrow, which will add a cooler feel to temperatures going through the day.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Sunday features more sunshine than clouds to start the day, however a system to the south and east of us looks to approach and bring some cloud cover back to eastern parts of the county going into the afternoon hours. Northerly winds continue to be gusty during the day, helping to keep some of the cloud cover to our south. Hight temperatures Sunday are expected to climb into the lower to mid-20s. This will be closer to the average high temperature for this time of year, however it will still be a few degrees above the average.

Sunday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast above. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.