Judges rule Geico does not have to pay $5M to woman who claims she got an STD after sex in car

This is a GEICO sign in the tunnel leading to the visitors locker room before an NFL football...
This is a GEICO sign in the tunnel leading to the visitors locker room before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears in Pittsburgh, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Geico is off the hook, at least for now, from paying a Missouri woman $5.2 million because she said she contracted a sexually transmitted disease in the car of a man who is insured by the company.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled unanimously to overturn a lower court’s ruling that favored paying the woman. Instead, the state Supreme Court judges said Maryland-based Geico should have had a chance to weigh in sooner and sent the case back to the lower court for further deliberation.

According to court documents, the woman, identified as M.O., and a man, who were in a relationship, had sex in the man’s car. She contends she contracted HPV, human papillomavirus, because the man did not tell her he had the disease. HPV can cause cervical cancer, certain other cancers and genital warts.

In February 2021, M.O. notified Geico she planned to seek a $1 million insurance settlement against the man. She argued the man’s auto insurance provided coverage for her injuries and losses.

The insurance company refused the settlement, saying the woman’s claim did not occur because of normal use of the vehicle, according to court documents.

An arbitrator eventually determined she should be awarded $5.2 million for damages and her injuries. Geico sought to intervene in the case but was denied by an appeals court.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Inn Former Employees Speak
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
Order to Vacate Presque Isle Inn to be Upheld
“Hoping for a Miracle” - Order to Vacate Presque Isle Inn to be Upheld Despite Winter Storm
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
PQI FAA
Presque Isle International Airport Impacted By Nationwide FAA Outage
Checked Out
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”

Latest News

FILE - People take part in an Alaska Native dance Jan. 20, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a...
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
A high school coach has been put on leave after players required medical attention after a...
High school coach on leave after players require medical attention
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on...
Biden, Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security