Man uses pillowcase signs to deter criminals from smashing his truck windows

Martin Schott is hoping the new handmade sign on his truck will stop thieves from breaking its windows again. (Source: WDSU, Martin Schott, CNN)
By Kourtney Williams, WDSU
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) – A New Orleans man tired of having his vehicle broken into over and over again came up with a low-budget solution.

Martin Schott is hoping the new handmade sign on his truck will stop thieves from breaking its windows again.

Schott has had his Ford F-150 stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Once, it was returned to him with seven bullet holes in it and was under active investigation in an attempted murder case, he said.

Each time he has to get his window fixed, Schott said it costs him $300. So, he figured putting a sign up might stop this from happening yet again.

“If there’s any way to communicate to these people there’s nothing in the truck worth of value, how can we do that?” Schott said.

So, he got creative – he went to Walmart and wrote “Don’t break, nothing to steal” in black marker. The pillowcase now covers the truck’s windows when Schott parks the vehicle.

“Hopefully it communicates to whoever wants to break into the vehicle that there is nothing of value, and do not break the window,” he said.

The city council has also introduced an ordinance to require all parking lots in the Central Business District and French Quarter to have attendants for security reasons.

“In general, I’m just tired of this sort of activity by young people and older who choose to vandalize others’ possessions,” Councilman Eugene Green said.

Schott isn’t sure how long he will keep up the pillowcase sign, but for now, it’s staying put.

“I’ll keep it on there until some of this stops, but I don’t know what else to do,” Schott said.

Only time will tell if Schott’s idea deters the criminals.

Copyright 2023 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Inn Former Employees Speak
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
Order to Vacate Presque Isle Inn to be Upheld
“Hoping for a Miracle” - Order to Vacate Presque Isle Inn to be Upheld Despite Winter Storm
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
PQI FAA
Presque Isle International Airport Impacted By Nationwide FAA Outage
Checked Out
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
FILE: Taji, a clouded leopard at the Denver Zoo, looks for his keeper, Kelsey Eggers, for a...
Police investigate after Dallas Zoo’s missing leopard is found
Police in New York state are praising the actions of a man who they say saved several people...
Man credited with saving 24 people in blizzard awarded with Super Bowl tickets
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Storms set off search for survivors, salvageable belongings