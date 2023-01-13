McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his...
President Joe Biden will address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 7. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.(Adam Schultz / The White House)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day.

It will be Biden’s first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy wrote in his invitation to Biden on Friday. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted McCarthy’s “kind invitation” and looks forward to delivering the speech.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Inn Former Employees Speak
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
Order to Vacate Presque Isle Inn to be Upheld
“Hoping for a Miracle” - Order to Vacate Presque Isle Inn to be Upheld Despite Winter Storm
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
PQI FAA
Presque Isle International Airport Impacted By Nationwide FAA Outage
Checked Out
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”

Latest News

FILE - People take part in an Alaska Native dance Jan. 20, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska, a...
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
A high school coach has been put on leave after players required medical attention after a...
High school coach on leave after players require medical attention
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Rescuers seek survivors after storms kill 9 across South
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on...
Biden, Kishida discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security