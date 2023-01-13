Slippery roads lead to vehicle accidents in the County

Tractor Trailer Rollover in Madawaska Lake
Tractor Trailer Rollover in Madawaska Lake(Aroostook County Sheriff's Office)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Slippery roads led to a few accidents around the County today.  Aroostook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a tractor trailer rollover crash on Route 161 in Madawaska Lake on Friday. The driver was able to escape injury and was not hurt.

In other parts of the County, so far, there have been five reported accidents today due to slick road conditions. 3 reported by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s office, 1 in Presque Isle, and 1 in Caribou.

The Sheriff’s office is urging drivers to slow down and use caution when out on the roads.

