Snow to Start Eventually Transitioning Over to a Mix and Rain by the Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Lots to talk about weather wise this morning as we started to see the first of some snow showers developing overnight. As we headed into the early morning those showers became more widespread leading us to some moderate to heavy bands. While I am expecting plenty of snow throughout the morning, we are continuing to track the potential for some mixing and a transition over to rain by the afternoon.

Visibility (WAGM)

Temperatures right now are continuing to sit in the mid to upper 20s allowing for snow to continue. With that in mind if you do not have to travel on the roads, I recommend staying inside. Visibility is also something we will have to continue to watch through the daytime. Most spots have remained below the 1 mile marker. Outside our studios here in Presque Isle, visibility has been at around a half a mile. The main reason we are dealing with the deteriorating visibility is because of the potential for blowing snow.

Winter Storm Warning (WAGM)

Since yesterday evening the National Weather Service has placed the northern tier of the county in a winter storm warning through late this evening. That is where the greatest of the impacts look to be centered towards. That warning will expire sooner as you travel further south because of that potential for transitioning over to rain.

Future Temps (WAGM)

The type of precipitation we do see through the duration of this system will be dependent on the temperatures. They are expected to remain into the mid to upper 20s by the mid morning. Even by noon we will continue to hover right around the freezing mark. I think the better chance for them to increase enough for that mixing potential will occur will be later on in the afternoon. It’s going to take a while for this system to eventually exit by the mid to late evening and even then I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some isolated snow showers to develop on the backside. That sets ourselves up for a cloudy day overall tomorrow.

Snowfall Potential (WAGM)

In terms of how much accumulation I am thinking, the highest of the totals will be centered towards the far nothern tier of the county. That is who will see the snow stick around the longest with not much of a potential for any mixing. As you do travel further south in the county, those totals will drop off. The other thing worth mentioning is that if you are in the central and southern portions of the county, the snow will eventually be washed away by the rain that happens in time for the afternoon.

We are continuing to track this system for you as we go through the course of the day both online and through social media. In the meantime, have a great weekend and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.