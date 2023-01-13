UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to US

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday at the...
Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday at the Pentagon.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By TARA COPP
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there’s no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday.

Last year the Pentagon opened an office, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, solely focused on receiving and analyzing all of those reports of unidentified phenomena, many of which have been reported by military pilots. It works with the intelligence agencies to further assess those incidents.

The events “continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for safety of flight or adversary collection activity,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in its 2022 report.

The classified version of the report addresses how many of those objects were found near locations where nuclear power plants operate or nuclear weapons are stored.

The 510 objects include 144 objects previously reported and 366 new reports. In both the old and new cases, after analysis, the majority have been determined to exhibit “unremarkable characteristics,” and could be characterized as unmanned aircraft systems, or balloon-like objects, the report said.

But the office is also tasked with reporting any movements or reports of objects that may indicate that a potential adversary has a new technology or capability.

The Pentagon’s anomaly office is also to include any unidentified objects moving underwater, in the air, or in space, or something that moves between those domains, which could pose a new threat.

ODNI said in its report that efforts to destigmatize reporting and emphasize that the objects may pose a threat likely contributed to the additional reports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presque Isle Inn Former Employees Speak
Former Employees of Presque Isle Inn and Convention Center Ordered to Vacate Premises
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
PQI FAA
Presque Isle International Airport Impacted By Nationwide FAA Outage
Checked Out
Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center “Closed Indefinitely”
Checked Out: Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center
City of Presque Isle Issues Statement on Presque Isle Inn & Convention Center Closing

Latest News

Because the Trump Organization is a corporation and not a person, a fine is the only way a...
Trump Organization fined $1.6M for tax fraud
Russia's Ministry of Defense says its forces have taken control of the town of Soledar, but a...
Russian claims it's taken Ukrainian town of Soledar
FILE - Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, agreed to take a big pay cut.
Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40% pay cut
A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
$1.35 billion Mega Millions prize drawing set for Friday night
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South