An Impactful Weather Day Ahead with Sleet and Freezing Rain Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. After a fairly quiet weekend with the exception of some isolated snow showers, we are dealing with another impactful weather system this morning. Sleet and freezing rain continues to fill in this morning creating the potential for some slick travel on the roadways as a strong low pressure system tracks up the coastline. This is another one of those mornings where you are going to want to take it slow on the roads if you have to travel.

Watches and Warnings Today (WAGM)

With the snow and the potential for sleet throughout the day, the National Weather Service has placed northwestern half of the county in a winter weather advisory through the early morning hours of tomorrow when this system tapers off. Due to where this system is tracking the northeastern half of the county has been placed in a winter storm warning.

Futurecast Today (WAGM)

High temperatures are expected to make it into the mid to upper 20s however I do think they will take a while to do so. Going hour by hour for you, future cast is continuing to pick up on some pockets of freezing drizzle along with the sleet throughout the course of the morning. The better chance for accumulating snow will be centered towards points north and west given that temperatures will have a greater chance at remaining well below the freezing mark. The sleet and freezing rain does look to continue well into the dinner time hours and into the mid to late evening. it’s not until the overnight hours where we will see the system begin to taper off setting ourselves up for an overall cloudy day tomorrow.

Ice Accumulation (WAGM)

The greatest of accumulation does look to come from the ice and sleet. The highest of the totals continue to be towards the central portion of the county. As you do travel further west, those totals will drop off based on the placement of the low pressure system. Given that we will see ice accumulation through the duration of the storm power outages could be a concern. Sleet accumulations do look to be right around three quarters of an inch. The potential for snow accumulation will be pretty low as temperatures will be warm enough to continue to sustain mainly sleet.

Future Wind Gusts (WAGM)

While winds do have the potential of becoming gusty through the course of the day, they do look to peak between 25 and 30 mph. The greater chance for gusty winds will be into the afternoon calming down overnight. We will continue to provide updates for you through the course of the morning and afternoon as this system continues.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and stay safe out there!

