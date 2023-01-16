Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST
MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - The Maine State Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes after a Tractor-Trailer crash shuts down Route 1A in Mars Hill. In a social media post, the State Police said “Any Northbound or Southbound traffic traveling through Mars Hill Please Utilize Rt 1, a Tractor Trailer crash will have Rt 1A shut down while crews work to remove the vehicle”

