Cloudy Day Ahead with Chances for Isolated Snow Showers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had quite a bit of sleet and freezing rain make its way into the county. While there will be a few chances for snow showers developing during the morning hours associated with this system, it is actively weakening.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

In fact, this morning’s weather setup shows the area of low pressure responsible for the impactful weather day continuing to track up the coast and into New Brunswick. We are watching for another cold front to develop from our west providing us with some additional chances for snow by the end of the work week. This is something we are going to continue to monitor for you. Temperature have started off this morning into the low to mid 20s in most spots creating the potential for some slick spots on the roadways. By this afternoon, they will eventually increase back into the lower 30s.

Today's Isolated Snow Showers (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, clouds continue to build up and increase through the morning. This will be the better chance for some isolated snow showers to develop. Anything we do see will be fairly quick to make it out of the region and won’t really amount to anything. The rest of us will continue to remain fairly dry and locked into the cloud cover right through the evening. The clouds will work in our favor to trap in some of the warmer air resulting in our overnight lows falling back by a few degrees into the mid to upper 20s.

Scattered Snow Showers (WAGM)

Tomorrow looks to be a similar setup to today where we will continue to be locked into the cloud cover. However, there will be the chance for some more scattered snow showers to develop through points north and east into the morning and afternoon. Anything we do see will be very light in nature. This does look to wrap up leading into the evening commute, but I wouldn’t rule out some more isolated snow showers.

A mild stretch of weather does look to continue through the 8 day with temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s. We are continuing to track some additional chances for snow by the end of the work week.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.