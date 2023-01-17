Former Bangor Resident Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office, A former resident of Bangor, Shelby Loring, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. Court records reveal that between January 2018 and December 2021, Loring, along with others, trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

Loring’s involvement in the conspiracy led to contacts with local law enforcement, resulting in the seizure of drugs, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and other items. As a result, Loring now faces up to 20 years imprisonment. Sentencing will take place after the completion of a presentence investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all involved in investigating the case. Additional assistance was provided by the Orono, Bangor, Brewer, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Houlton police departments. U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee also recognized the cooperation and coordination provided by the Maine State Attorney General’s Office and the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation, which aims to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

