Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.

