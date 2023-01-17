New and youth riders take part in Snowmobile/ATV safety class in Caribou

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - This week is International Snowmobile Safety week, and what better way to kick off the week than learning about snowmobile and ATV safety in the County.

New and youth riders took part in an all day snowmobile and ATV safety class this past weekend at Caribou High School. ATV safety classes are mandated by law in the state of Maine, while snowmobile safety is not. Dan Robertson, Regional Safety Coordinator with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says they normally don’t have the two classes combined, but that a lot of the material is the same each class so that they can be able to do both of the classes together in a lot less time. He says there was lots of things they did throughout the day.

Dan Robertson, Regional Safety Coordinator/DIFW, says “We had an ATV and Snowmobile here today, the students went outside and got a walk around to see the various controls and safety devices. We go over laws, there will be a game warden here this afternoon, and we hit on safety topics for both snowmobiles and ATVs.”

Robertson expects the demand for ATV classes to increase once the snowmobile season ends. He says there was lots of enthusiasm and participation in the students’ learning during the classes.

