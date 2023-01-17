Sleet and Freezing Rain Continue This Evening, with Cloudy Skies Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. While we haven’t gotten much for reports during the day today, across the county we’ve seen quite a bit of sleet. Sleet reports range from almost 2 inches of sleet recorded in Houlton, whereas places further north and through the central part of the county were closer to an inch. The sleet was also hard to measure today since northerly winds did a great job of blowing it around going through much of the day today.

This evening’s weather setup shows the low-pressure system sitting out in the Atlantic this evening but is looking to make its way onshore overnight tonight in parts of New Brunswick. This will allow for this system to weaken, and showers to come to an end during the overnight hours. This system will still be close enough to us tomorrow to provide cloud cover and isolated chances for showers. A cold front looks to move through the region Thursday, bringing another chance for snow showers to the forecast for the middle of the work week.

The national weather service will keep the winter storm warning and winter weather advisory posted through early tomorrow morning due to travel being a big concern through the rest of this evening. With sleet and freezing rain expected to continue over the next few hours, we’ll see road conditions continue to deteriorate going into the overnight hours. It’s highly recommended that if you don’t have to travel this evening stay home, but if you do, please use extra caution on the roadways, especially as road conditions can change within an instant.

Timing things out through the rest of this evening shows the heavier bands of sleet and freezing rain continuing to push through the region. This will leave us with more accumulations of the two before midnight. We could also see things change back over to snow over western parts of the county as precipitation continues. Going through the early morning hours of Tuesday, the system begins to weaken and sleet and snow showers come to an end. This will leave us with cloudy skies going through the day Tuesday. While I still think there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers, they will be few and far between. A cold front approaches the region for Wednesday, bringing with it a better, but still scattered chance for snow showers going through the day.

Temperatures over the next couple of days aren’t expected to move much from where they are now. Overnight tonight temperatures are expected to warm a couple degrees into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures then look to hover in the upper 20s and lower 30s during the day tomorrow, and even through tomorrow night as light winds and cloud cover work to lock the warm air in place. Temperatures are finally expected to cool off by Wednesday evening, with clearing skies allowing for cooler temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday.

More details on this evening’s forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Stay safe out there!

