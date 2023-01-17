Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden

No arrests have been made at this time.
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW SWEDEN, Maine (WAGM) -A suspicious device in New Sweden triggered a police response. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday they received a report of a suspicious device found in an abandoned residence in New Sweden. The Maine State Police Bomb Squad assisted with the investigation.  The device was found to be inert and is still under investigation.

