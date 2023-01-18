Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

