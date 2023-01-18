Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

LSU said that any friends and classmates of Brooks can contact the Student Health Center for help to cope with her passing. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car.

Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place around 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 near Burbank Drive and Pelican Lakes Parkway.

University officials said Brooks was a sophomore at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication.

The school released a statement regarding Brooks’ passing and posted a tribute to its Facebook page.

WAFB reports Brooks was a member of the LSU Alpha Phi sorority. That sorority also made a post about her death and said she was able to save lives by donating her organs.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
No arrests have been made at this time.
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Police lights
Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill
Court Generic
Former Bangor Resident Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

Latest News

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who owned Tesla stock for a 10-day...
Elon Musk depicted as liar, visionary in Tesla tweet trial
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday
A heartbreaking look at Wednesday's fatal helicopter crash in Ukraine as the search and rescue...
Helicopter crash kills Ukraine's interior minister