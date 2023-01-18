More Chances for Snow Showers Expected Clearing Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we remained fairly dry, but we didn’t really have a chance to break apart from the cloud cover. The clouds have continued this morning, but it has allowed our temperatures to start off in the mid to upper 20s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system that brought us the impactful weather back on Monday continuing to track up the Canadian Maritimes. While we did have an area of high pressure off to our west, it continued to weaken not making it’s way into the county. We are starting to see the snow showers develop into the north and east and that will be the case through the course of the daytime.

Scattered Snow Showers Timing (WAGM)

High temperatures will eventually make it into the lower 30s by the afternoon, but we will continue to remain under the cloud cover. Going hour by hour for you, snow showers will persist for points north and east into the morning hours. The greatest impacts from the snow look to be centered towards portions of western New Brunswick based on where this system sets itself up. Anything we do see I am expecting to remain fairly light. Once we do head into the afternoon, most of us will remain dry, but continue to be locked into the cloud cover. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility for some isolated snow showers. All activity does look to wrap up overnight leaving us with the clouds until the early morning hour of tomorrow. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower 20s as clouds continue to break apart.

Snowfall Accumulation (WAGM)

In terms of snowfall totals, the highest of the totals will be centered towards the northeast tier of the county and into western New Brunswick. Even then, I’m expecting between one and three inches. As you do travel further south, those totals will drop off only seeing a few chances for isolated snow showers. Based on where this low pressure system is tracking, far western portions of the county won’t be seeing any accumulating snow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By tomorrow, high temperatures will remain into the upper 20s and lower 30s. This will be the better day of the work with some chances at breaking apart from the cloud cover into the morning before clouds increase overnight. We will continue to monitor our next system for you on Friday. Models are trending at the system remaining to our south.

