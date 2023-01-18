More Snow Showers Expected Tomorrow, with Cooler Temperatures Returning to End the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had an okay day stepping outside as cloud cover lingered for much of the day. A weak area of high pressure has tried to take control of our weather but hasn’t had much luck in doing so. The low-pressure system that brought us messy weather yesterday will still be close enough overnight tonight and into the day tomorrow to provide enough instability for scattered snow showers through the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the overnight hours shows cloud cover sticking around for everyone through the rest of this evening. Snow shower chances begin to popup after midnight, with snow showers continuing into the day tomorrow. Overall, these snow showers could put down a quick coating on the roadways, resulting in greasy roads once again for the Wednesday morning commute. Low temperatures tonight are able to cool off a few more degrees than what we saw last night. Most spots see low temperatures fall back into the mid-20s, with westerly winds remaining light, but keeping the cooler air in place.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Wednesday looks to feature scattered snow showers going through much of the day tomorrow. At this point, the best chance for these snow showers mainly looks confined over northern and eastern parts of the county, with places in New Brunswick now seeing the best chances of these snow showers. Snow shower activity looks to taper off by tomorrow evening, with cloud cover expected to linger into the early morning hours of Thursday. Eventually cloud cover is expected to break apart before sunrise, resulting in a better day by the time we get to Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow are once again expected to be back close to the freezing mark. Westerly winds are expected to be gustier during the day, which will eventually help clear the system out of the region tomorrow night. Keep in mind too that with temperatures this warm we’re expecting a heavier wet snow to fall.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

