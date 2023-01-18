Some Sunshine Expected Tomorrow, with More Snow Shower Chances to End the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Snow showers made more of an impact across the region today as a low-pressure system slowly backed into the region from the east. This has led to accumulating snow across the county, resulting in slippery roadways going into this evening. Things will improve later tonight when skies begin to clear out, which will set us up for partly sunny skies going into tomorrow. Another low-pressure system sitting off to our west right now will approach for Friday but will transfer its energy to an additional low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine. This will result in light snow showers for southern areas, with the rest of the county seeing cloudy skies during the day.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of this evening shows snow showers continuing to taper off, along with clearing skies beginning after midnight. While I don’t expect skies to clear out completely, I think they will clear out enough to provide us with a partly to mostly sunny start to the day. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s across the region. These will be some of the colder temperatures that we’ve seen over the past few nights, so keep this in mind as it could make cleanup by tomorrow morning more difficult.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

A mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected tomorrow. More cloud cover could fill into the region during the afternoon, but it’s not until tomorrow evening that cloud cover returns to the area. Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight tomorrow night, before our next system brings snow showers to southern areas during the day Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be cooler than what we saw during the day today. High temperatures make it up into the mid to upper 20s for most spots. Some places over southern Aroostook could make it into the lower 30s, but they will be few and far between. Northwesterly winds begin to pick up during the overnight hours tonight and continue into the day tomorrow. This could result in blowing snow across the county going through the day. It’s not until tomorrow night when winds settle down that blowing snow will no longer be as big of a concern.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on the forecast can be found in this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

