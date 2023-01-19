Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Lots of fun and excitement Wednesday at Gentile Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle as the Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event was held. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Smiles all around as the Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event made its return to the County. This year marked the first time in three years the event has been held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carl Michaud is one of the event organizers for Special Olympics in Aroostook County, and says it was great to be back and to play some basketball.

Carl Michaud: “It’s all about playing basketball, we get the athletes to come and play basketball with the high school teams in the area. We have 24 games in about 3 ½ hours, and we have a great time. It’s great seeing all the faces back here, it’s been three years since we have done this before. And it’s great to see everyone back on the floor and playing basketball.”

Michaud says he couldn’t have done this event without the help of the volunteers.

Carl Michaud: “The volunteers are great. We have Easton’s varsity club, we have Presque Isle boys and girls varsity teams, we have the Caribou varsity team, we have officers from many different areas to hand out the awards, and some of my work mates are coming to help out as well. So it’s good stuff.”

Michaud says what makes this event special is having the athletes playing a sport they love.

Carl Michaud: “So unique is we play, we play basketball. A lot of special olympics are skill oriented where you kind of do things like dribbling and passing. We get everybody out on the floor, and play good basketball. It’s a good time.”

And for the athletes, they each have their favorite part of the day.

Paul Doucette, Participant: “Shooting.” (Myself: Shooting? Did you score quite a bit of points today? Yup 4 points!”

Patrick McDougal, Participant: “We all meet different people from different parts, different Counties.”

Lisa Jones, Participant: “Playing with friends and teammates.”

Arthur Drury, Participant: “The Olympics, and pretty soon we are playing on the snow dogs against Caribou. I am going to be happy and I hope we beat.”

As the games ended, the day finished off with a game between the Aroostook Snow Dogs and the Caribou Lady Vikings. The Snow Dogs came away with the victory over the Lady Vikings.

Isaac Potter, News Source Sports

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.