Man In Custody After Shots Fired In Hodgdon Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:00pm, Aroostook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Benn Hill Road in Hodgdon after receiving a report of shots fired. Deputies arrived and determined that two males had allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. 34-year-old Paul Stockley of Houlton allegedly fired a handgun during the altercation striking the other male involved. Stockley was taken into custody without incident. The male subject who suffered the gunshot wound was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Stockley is being charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, The case is still under investigation. Stockley is currently in custody at the Aroostook County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Stockley Mugshot (Aroostook County Sheriffs Office)

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.