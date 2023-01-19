Man In Custody After Shots Fired In Hodgdon Wednesday

A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.
A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.((Aroostook County Sheriffs Office))
By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:00pm, Aroostook County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Benn Hill Road in Hodgdon after receiving a report of shots fired. Deputies arrived and determined that two males had allegedly engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated. 34-year-old Paul Stockley of Houlton allegedly fired a handgun during the altercation striking the other male involved. Stockley was taken into custody without incident. The male subject who suffered the gunshot wound was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Stockley is being charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, The case is still under investigation. Stockley is currently in custody at the Aroostook County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Stockley Mugshot
Stockley Mugshot(Aroostook County Sheriffs Office)

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
No arrests have been made at this time.
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Police lights
Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill
Court Generic
Former Bangor Resident Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday Thyroid
Medical Monday Thyroid Awareness Month
Medical Monday: Thyroid Awareness Month
Medical Monday Thyroid Awareness Month
Medical Monday Thyroid Awareness Month
Alexis Ireland of UMPI
Alexis Ireland