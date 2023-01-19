A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Before Clouds Increase Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had some snow showers develop into the northeastern section of the county during the morning hours. Those did continue into the afternoon creating a few inches of accumulation on the roadways. This morning clouds have decreased and that will set ourselves up for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the daytime.

We have started the morning off with temperatures into the upper 20s and lower 30s, but we are dry. Winds have continued to remain gusty out of the northwest and because of that our feels-like temperatures have remained into the upper teens and lower 20s. It has also caused some of the snow we did have accumulate yesterday to have the potential of blowing onto the roadways. High temperatures are only expected to increase by a few degrees if anything by the afternoon because of our mild start this morning.

Increasing Clouds Today (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, the better chance for seeing the sunshine will be centered towards the morning hours. As we head into the afternoon, clouds will eventually build up and increase, but it will be more of a gradual increase. Most of us won’t be completely blanketed in the cloud cover until the evening commute and into the late evening. Because they will gradually increase, overnight lows will fall back into the low to mid teens. While this is cooler than we have been the past couple of days, it is above average for this time of year.

Friday's System (WAGM)

By tomorrow, high temperatures will decrease into the low to mid 20s. Any snow we do see through the course of the daytime does look to remain light and will likely not accumulate to much. The bigger picture pattern shows a low pressure system off to our west and as we go into the early morning hours of tomorrow, it will interact with another system to our south. The leading edge of the snow will develop leading into the morning commute. As it continues to move towards the east, clouds remain in place until the early morning hours of Saturday.

Friday's Snow Totals (WAGM)

In terms of how much snow we are thinking from this system, the highest of the totals will be centered towards the southern portions of the county. Even then we are looking at between one and three inches. As you do travel further north, those totals will drop off looking at between a dusting and an inch. The far northern portions of the county will likely be spared from any accumulation. However, I wouldn’t rule out the potential for some isolated to scattered snow showers developing.

The weekend looks great under plenty of sunshine before clouds build up and increase later on in the evening Sunday ahead of our next chance for some more widespread snow developing.

Fore more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

