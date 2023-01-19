Police department to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange event

A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.
A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.(Smith & Wesson)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Gray News) – A police department in Washington state is hosting its first “Guns for Gift Cards” exchange event on Jan. 31.

According to the Olympia Police Department, those who live in the area are encouraged to give up their eligible firearms to receive pre-paid Visa gift cards.

The police department announced that the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon that day by appointment.

Authorities said those who take part are asked to leave their weapons unloaded and bring them with the safety on and in a vehicle’s trunk or in a locked area of their car, like a toolbox. Officers at the location will then open the trunk or locked area and take the guns with the owner’s approval.

Items that will be ineligible are flare guns, starter pistols, BB guns, airsoft guns, and any other toy or replica guns, according to police.

The department said it won’t record the names of participants or conduct any records checks.

Police said appointments are available by calling 360-753-8139.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
No arrests have been made at this time.
Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Squad Response in New Sweden
Neighbors say the rampage destroyed the man's own home, neighbors’ yards, cars and anything...
Angry husband repeatedly rams dump truck into home, wife says
Police lights
Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down Route 1A in Mars Hill
Court Generic
Former Bangor Resident Faces Up to 20 Years for Role in Penobscot and Aroostook County Drug Trafficking

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference in Sydney,...
New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election
FILE - Actor Julian Sands attends the "Forbidden Fruit" readings from banned works of...
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
A 12-year-old boy vacationing in Florida with his family caught a 130-inch long shark.
‘Is this thing gonna pull me in’: 12-year-old fisherman reels in great white shark