Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year

Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament
Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament(wagm)
By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - There are some major changes to the Northern Regional Class B, C and D tournament. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee will now have two eight game days early in the tournament. The changes give some flexibility if a session is postponed because of weather. It also eliminates the Class C teams from playing on back to back days for the semifinals and the finals. The Class B Regionals will now be held on Friday evening and the Class C and D events will be held on Saturday.

The complete schedule is posted:

Here is the tournament schedule for the Northern Regional Class B C and D tournament
Here is the tournament schedule for the Northern Regional Class B C and D tournament(wagm)
Here is the tournament schedule for the Class B C and D tournament.
Here is the tournament schedule for the Class B C and D tournament.(wagm)

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.
Man In Custody After Shots Fired In Hodgdon Wednesday
Scales of Justice
Mapleton Man Found Guilty of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with a Minor
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Easton Bears Boys BB TEAM 01/19/23
Easton Bears Hope To Ride Hot Start Into Bangor

Latest News

Easton Bears Boys BB TEAM 01/19/23
Easton Bears Hope To Ride Hot Start Into Bangor
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
UMPI's Lexi Ireland has had success while juggling school work and playing two college sports
Lexi Ireland juggling schoolwork and success in two sports