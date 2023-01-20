Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bangor, Maine (WAGM) - There are some major changes to the Northern Regional Class B, C and D tournament. The Maine Principals’ Association Basketball Committee will now have two eight game days early in the tournament. The changes give some flexibility if a session is postponed because of weather. It also eliminates the Class C teams from playing on back to back days for the semifinals and the finals. The Class B Regionals will now be held on Friday evening and the Class C and D events will be held on Saturday.
The complete schedule is posted:
Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.