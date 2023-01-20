LIVE: Biden welcomes mayors to White House

President Joe Biden is set to welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday. (Source: Pool/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House on Friday as part of the nonpartisan organization’s 91st Winter Meeting.

He is expected to deliver remarks to the group in the East Room of the White House.

The United States Conference of Mayors is an official group whose membership is made up of mayors representing cities with a population of 30,000 or larger.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.
Man In Custody After Shots Fired In Hodgdon Wednesday
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
Aroostook County Special Olympics basketball skills event returns
Easton Bears Boys BB TEAM 01/19/23
Easton Bears Hope To Ride Hot Start Into Bangor

Latest News

Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
The woman's violent arrest was caught on video.
Officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave
Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks