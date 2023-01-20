Hazardous Waste Interrupts Operations at Valley Recycling Facility

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Valley Recycling Facility in Frenchville was temporarily closed Wednesday following the discovery that fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury had been disposed of improperly.

Valley Recycling Facility staff discovered a large quantity of the damaged bulbs in a demolition roll off dumpster that had been transported to the facility. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called in to assess the level of contamination, and an environmental clean up effort took place at the facility on Thursday.

Facility staff want to remind everyone that disposal of hazardous materials like fluorescent bulbs need to be disposed of correctly. They add if hazardous materials are not disposed of correctly, this could lead to significant consequences, both for the transfer station and those who use it, as well as those who incorrectly dispose of the materials.

Under state law, anyone who is found to violate environmental rules will be responsible for the cost of the cleanup, which in this case is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is in custody after shots were fired in Hodgdon Wednesday afternoon.
Man In Custody After Shots Fired In Hodgdon Wednesday
Scales of Justice
Mapleton Man Found Guilty of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with a Minor
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
Rat poison found in man’s Taco Bell meal, authorities say
Easton Bears Boys BB TEAM 01/19/23
Easton Bears Hope To Ride Hot Start Into Bangor

Latest News

Throwback Thursday - '82 Earthquake
Throwback Thursday - ‘82 Earthquake
Throwback Thursday - '82 Earthquake
Throwback Thursday - '82 Earthquake
Valley Recycling Center
Valley Recycling Center Fluorescent Bulb
Madawaska Land Port of Entry Update
Madawaska Land Port of Entry On Track for Late 2023 Opening