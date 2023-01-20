Hazardous Waste Interrupts Operations at Valley Recycling Facility

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Valley Recycling Facility in Frenchville was temporarily closed Wednesday following the discovery that fluorescent light bulbs containing mercury had been disposed of improperly.

Valley Recycling Facility staff discovered a large quantity of the damaged bulbs in a demolition roll off dumpster that had been transported to the facility. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called in to assess the level of contamination, and an environmental clean up effort took place at the facility on Thursday.

Facility staff want to remind everyone that disposal of hazardous materials like fluorescent bulbs need to be disposed of correctly. They add if hazardous materials are not disposed of correctly, this could lead to significant consequences, both for the transfer station and those who use it, as well as those who incorrectly dispose of the materials.

Under state law, anyone who is found to violate environmental rules will be responsible for the cost of the cleanup, which in this case is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

