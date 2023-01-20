Mapleton Man Found Guilty of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with a Minor

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Mapleton man has been found guilty of charges involving sexual acts with a minor.

On Wednesday, 75-Year-Old Charles Lagasse of Mapleton was found guilty of 8 charges. Lagasse was found guilty of Gross Sexual Assault, 3 counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact, Sexual Misconduct with a Child,2 counts of Visual Sexual Agression against a Child, and Assault, according to Aroostook County District Attorney Todd Collins.

Lagasse is currently scheduled to be sentenced on February 21st, but Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hunter says that date is likely to be rescheduled to a date either several days prior or several days after that due to a conflict with the court schedule.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.