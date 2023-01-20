A Nice and Quiet Weekend Ahead with a Mixture of Sunshine and Clouds; Watching a Potential System for Monday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We saw another gloomy day across the county as snow showers worked their way through southern and central parts of the region. Snow showers are expected to continue to taper off this evening as the low pressure continues to weaken out in the Gulf of Maine. This will result in high pressure building into the region going into the weekend, with nice weather expected Saturday, before cloud cover increases Sunday afternoon out ahead of the next system looking to impact the region. That system looks to be a nor’easter, bringing with it moderate to heavy snow going into the day Monday.

Clouds are expected to break apart going through the overnight hours tonight. This will leave us with partly to mostly sunny skies to start the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off thanks to the clearing skies. Lows are expected to bottom out in the upper single digits and lower teens. Northerly winds are expected to be gusty at times through the overnight hours, which will also work to bring cooler air back into the region.

Tomorrow looks to be the better of the two weekend days with partly to mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover looks to try to creep back in tomorrow night but will struggle to do so with the winds. Temperatures tomorrow night are expected to be some of the coldest we’ve seen in a while, with low temperatures falling back into the single digits both below and above zero. Sunday features more cloud cover, especially by the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to warm up during the day Sunday thanks to a change in wind direction. The cloud cover will be out ahead of the low-pressure system looking to bring snow to the region going into monday. High temperatures tomorrow will be some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen so far this week. Highs are expected to climb up into the lower to mid-20s for most spots. Northwesterly winds are expected to be lighter during the day but will continue to keep the colder air in place, hence the cooler temperatures tomorrow.

Even with the cloud cover in place during the afternoon hours Sunday, temperatures are still able to warm up a few more degrees compared to tomorrow. High temperatures Sunday reach the mid to upper 20s, with even a few lower 30s possible over far southern parts of the county. Winds will be shifting into the southwest during the day Sunday, resulting in warmer temperatures working into the region.

Looking at the latest computer model runs; the computer models have now shifted the low-pressure system for monday back closer to the state. This means that we could be looking at a significant snowfall event going into the day monday. I’ll have more updates on this storm going into the weekend, so make sure to check out wagmtv.com for the latest information. That’s not the only system we’re tracking for next week, another low-pressure system is expected to ride up the coastline and take more of an inland track, providing another significant snow event later in the work week. After a quiet stretch of weather with little to no snow, it looks like things are going to pick back up going into next week.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

