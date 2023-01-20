Snow Shower Chances for Southern Aroostook Tomorrow, with Better Weather Expected for the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. After some sunshine to start this morning, cloud cover made its way back into the region during the afternoon, resulting in a gloomy end to the day today. A low-pressure system sitting off to our west this evening is expected to transfer its energy to a developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Maine, resulting in snow shower chances for the southern and central parts of the county. Northern parts of the county remain stuck under the clouds, before the low-pressure system exits the region Friday night. This will allow high pressure to build in going into the weekend, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds expected both Saturday and Sunday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of tonight shows cloud cover continuing to increase if it hasn’t already. Snow showers begin to popup just before sunrise over far southern parts of the county but will be slow to move into the region. Also keep in mind that these snow showers will be light to start, which means they won’t accumulate at first. Overall, I think the morning commute should be okay, but if you must travel downstate, plan on seeing bigger impacts. Low temperatures tonight are expected to cool off into the mid to upper teens across the county. Northerly winds could still be breezy through the overnight hours, but not as breezy as what we saw today.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snow showers try to push north during the morning hours Friday but will struggle to do so. The best chance to see snow showers tomorrow will be over southern parts of the county, but I can’t rule out the activity spreading as far north as central Aroostook. Northern parts of the county miss out completely on snowfall with this system, with the possibility of some flurries during the day tomorrow. Shower activity tapers off by the late afternoon hours, with skies beginning to clear out during the overnight hours Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be cooler than today, only reaching the lower to mid-20s by the afternoon. This will also factor into the snowfall that we see tomorrow, as any snow that we do see will be on the lighter fluffier side. Northeasterly winds are expected to be gusty once again during the day tomorrow, which will also work to counteract any snow expected during the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Snowfall totals with this system remain low once again. A trace of snow to as much as an inch is expected county wide. I think the better chances of seeing an inch or more of snow will be over far southern parts of the county, but with the snowfall potential continuing to remain on the lower side, I’m leaning more towards the lower side of these amounts.

Snowfall Potential (Through Friday) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. We’ll have more updates on next week’s system tomorrow evening. Have a great evening!

