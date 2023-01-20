Snow Showers Develop to the South Today with Clouds Clearing This Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we started the morning off under partly cloudy skies before they built up and increased through the afternoon and into the evening. Those clouds have continue to increase this morning leading us to some chances for snow showers developing. The greater chance for this to occur will be in far southern portions of the county based on where the low pressure system is located.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Going hour by hour for you, the snow to our south will be fairly light. As we go through the course of the morning, those lighter bands to the south will attempt to advance northward, but with northwesterly winds present it will be hard for them to do so. I think anything we do see to the north will remain scattered. Far northern sections of the county do look to be spared completely from the snow. However, all of us will remained locked into the cloud cover. High temperatures will remain into the low to mid 20s. Once we do head into the overnight hours, clouds will eventually decrease and that will allow our overnight lows to fall back into the single digits. The highest of the totals from this system will remain to our south with most areas likely seeing between one and three inches. As you travel further northward totals will drop off seeing between a dusting and an inch. Far northern sections of the county will likely be spared from any accumulating snow.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

The weekend looks to remain fairly quiet and dry. With more sunshine expected on Saturday that is my pick day of the weekend. As we get through the daytime on Sunday, clouds will once again increase, but not until later on in the evening. This will be ahead of another chance for some widespread snow leading into the early work week. Models are continuing to go back and forth on the exact timing, but we will continue to monitor this for you.

Plenty for chances for snow through the end of the 8 day expected with high temperatures remaining into the upper teens and lower 20s. For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

