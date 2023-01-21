Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking

Eagle Lake, Maine (WAGM) - On January 4th, Trooper Matt Curtin applied for, and was granted, a search warrant for 35 Gilmore Brook Road in Eagle Lake. The search warrant was related to recent burglary/theft investigations throughout the Saint John Valley in which the homeowner, 45-year-old Kyle Robertson, was developed as a suspect. Recent information obtained indicated that Robertson was likely in possession of stolen property.

At approximately 1:45 pm, multiple members of the Maine State Police, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Maine Warden Service, and Maine Forest Service executed the search warrant at Robertson’s residence. During the search, a large amount of suspected Methamphetamine, digital scales, and small plastic baggies were located. Tr. Curtin obtained a second search warrant and seized the drugs and paraphernalia as evidence. The drugs were later tested and confirmed to be Methamphetamine.

On January 15th, Trooper Curtin arrested Kyle Robertson at his residence in Eagle Lake. Robertson was charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Methamphetamine)-Class B. Robertson was transported to the Aroostook County Jail and booked on the charges.

