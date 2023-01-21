Sports Extra January 20th, 2023

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A calm night of Sports Extra as there was only one hockey game played in the county between Presque Isle and Houlton-Hodgdon. A slow night also gives us the chance to show highlights of teams that we normally don’t see in this area , We have highlights from our sister station WABI . And with the Basketball Tournament less than a month away and this year there are some major changes to the schedule.

Hockey Score:

Presque Isle Wildcats 7 Houlton-Hodgdon Blackhawks 0

