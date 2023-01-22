At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at least 12 people, police said.(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left 12 people injured on Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge. Officials said at least five victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews.

Several others went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

Police did not release details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is the schedule for the Class B C and D Northern Regional Basketball tournament
Bangor Tournament Schedule looks a little different this year
Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Methamphetamine)
Man Arrested In Eagle Lake For Drug Trafficking
Scales of Justice
Mapleton Man Found Guilty of Charges Involving Sexual Acts with a Minor
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
President Joe Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church after attending Mass in...
FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified

Latest News

Cellphone video shows a former Marine jumping into action to save two women in Northwest Indiana.
Former Marine rescues two women from car trapped in water
FILE - Anti-abortion demonstrators rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for...
Harris rallies against GOP push to roll back abortion rights
Jeff Zients, who served as coordinator of the COVID-19 response and counselor to President Joe...
AP sources: Biden to pick Zients as his next chief of staff
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California
FILE - An abortion rights protestor, center, uses a megaphone as anti-abortion demonstrators...
Women’s marches to draw thousands on 50th anniversary of Roe