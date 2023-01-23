Snow Showers Continue to Develop to the South Tapering Off By The Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. After a quiet weekend weather wise, we had some snow showers develop into the county overnight. Similar to what we saw back on Friday, most of the snow showers are remaining to our south based on the placement and track of this system.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

This morning’s weather setup shows the low pressure system responsible for the snow showers down to our south. As it continues to track up the coast into the Gulf of Maine it will continue to provide those chances for snow showers throughout the day.

Winter Weather Advisory (WAGM)

The better chance for any accumulating snow will be down to the south which is why the National Weather Service has placed southern Aroostook into a Winter Weather Advisory. This does include Washington County as well. This will be in effect until later on this evening when the system tapers off. Going hour by hour for you, those of us who don’t see the snow will be locked into the cloud cover. That will remain the case through the course of the afternoon as well. Once we do head into the evening hours, the system begins to taper off and exit to the east. In terms of accumulation, southern Aroostook could see between one and two inches. As you travel further north, those totals will drop off. At best, areas north will see between a dusting and an inch of accumulation. Far northern sections of the county will likely be spared from any accumulating snow. High temperatures will eventually increase into the lower 30s. With temperatures remaining below the freezing mark, it’s likely those with accumulating snow will have some slick spots on the roadways.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow does look to be dry, but it will be hard to break apart from the cloud cover. The better chance for catching some breaks in the cloud cover will be centered towards the mid morning. Clouds will be pretty quick to fill back in by the afternoon, but it will be short lived as they do decrease overnight ahead of plenty of sunshine on Wednesday. We are continuing to watch for our next chance for widespread snow in time for the end of the work. We will continue to have more details for you as it gets closer.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.